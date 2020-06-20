PAGE, Allen B. (Al) February 17, 1953 - June 7, 2020 Al Page passed away peacefully in the company of his devoted mate Laurie on the evening of June 7th, 2020. Al had spent the afternoon sipping coffee, sitting in the sun, inspecting vintage bolt action rifles with friends. A fitting prelude to someone who was about to depart from our midst. After having a quiet dinner, a cup of coffee by his side, sitting in his favourite chair his heart ceased functioning. Allen B. Page, second son born to Dorothy and Arthur Page February 17, 1953, younger brother to Harry born in 1948. Al was brilliant, a thinker, collector, a multi faceted individual doing everything he enjoyed with passion. In his youth Al and his brother Harry were musicians. In his developing years Al enjoyed cars, target shooting, hunting and collecting. As he matured, his interest in hunting dogs, specifically German Shorthair Pointers unfolded. His favourite dog was Jake, a great hunter and field companion along with Laurie. Al did everything with dedication and conviction! He became a champion international hand gun competitor in the 1970's and a member of the Canadian Pistol Team competing in South Africa. He became accomplished in Practical Pistol shooting, silhouette, trap shooting, Cowboy Action shooting, bulls eye competitions with the eyes of a consummate marksman. Al was recognized by the Associations he belonged to, being a member of the Southern Vancouver Island Rangers and having bestowed a Lifetime Achievement Award. Also a member of the Victoria Fish & Game Protective Association who honoured him with a lifetime membership. He was also a member of the Juan de Fuca Gun Club. Al's passion for cars culminated in his ownership and restoration of a 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350 clone and a 1968 Mustang California Special. He was a member of the world wide California Mustang Collectors Association and also a member of the local Ford Mustang Collectors Club. His ultimate passion began in 1999 upon becoming acquainted with his future mate Laurie. Their relationship endured for 21 years until his passing. Al is irreplaceable, a mentor, scholar, instructor, sometimes actor in Wild West Shows, with an encyclopedic knowledge of every aspect of firearms. The Al Page estate is seed funding a student bursary in his name with the Victoria Fish & Game Protective Association: https://vfgpa.org/allen-page? The loss for many is inconsolable. However, the legend will live on. A celebration of life will be held at some future date, TBA.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.