PRICE, Allen Charles May 1, 1927 - June 10, 2020 Allen passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends as his body transcended his spirit and soul. It was a blue bird day as he wished us all farewell and skied his final run on this side of the mountain. Born in Deslisle, SK, to Edward and Nelda Price Al moved to Victoria with his family in his teen years. He enjoyed a long, active and fulfilled life, passing away at 93 years of age, the last of his siblings Isabelle, Ruth and Stuart (Marion). From a young age Allen loved cars and was the first of his circle of friends to own one, which fostered his lifelong love of things mechanical; he would go on to a career in autobody and restoration. He remained working in his shop right up until a few weeks before his death. Over his lifetime, Al restored many different types of vehicles and became well known for his expertise, perfection and quality work. So much so, he had been sought out to prepare the car the new Queen of England, Elizabeth II would ride in on a visit to Victoria shortly after her coronation: a 1952 New Yorker! Again, Al had the honour of being selected to restore the same vehicle for the Queen's visit to the 1996 Commonwealth Games held in Victoria. Additionally, Allen worked closely with Murray Gammon, owner of Victoria's Classic Car Museum restoring many cars for him over the years. He was a member of numerous car clubs including the Ford and Flower, Early Ford V8, MGB and others where he enjoyed the camaraderie of like minded enthusiasts and collectors. An outdoor enthusiast and avid skier, Allen could be found on the slopes of Whistler Mountain well into his 85th year where he spent many seasons with his wife June and son Clayton in Whistler, his home away from home. A highlight of his life was volunteering for the 2010 Winter Olympics where he contributed long hours, dedicated to the sport of skiing, a passion of his which had its roots on Green Mountain, developing the ski area there when he was an early member of the Alpine Club. Allen had a zest and passion for life which he loved to share, leaving us with wonderful memories and stories to treasure of our good times together. He is survived by his wife June, son Clayton, daughter Karen-Anne Skoberne (Edward), nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at Hatley Memorial Gardens with family and friends in honour and celebration of Al's life. And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love







