McBAIN, Allen Edward July 2, 1961 - July 26, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic and sudden passing of Captain Allen Edward McBain, on July 26, 2019, at 58 years of age. Al, the able pilot of the Seair Cessna 208 Caravan float plane that crashed on Addenbroke Island, BC on the morning of July 26, 2019, perished instantly. Allen was born in Saint Avold, France to Georgette Violard and Major James Harold McBain, the latter who was stationed in Lahr Germany with the RCAF 442 Squadron (Father James predeceased Al in 1987). Al is survived by his mother Georgette Violard McBain, brother John Viola, sister Nathalie Chambers, nieces Gilana Viola McRae, Kaylia Lauriente, nephew, James Sage Rogers, and niece, Lola Georgette Chambers, and great-nieces Jordyn Avery McRae, and Evelyn Linda Lauriente (all of Victoria, BC). Allen had cousins, aunts, and uncles in BC, Alberta and France. He had a special connection with his Uncle Gilbert Cucuat, and Regis Cucuat in Freyming Merlebach, France, and Uncle Moe McBain (deceased) and cousin Tammy McBain (Bill) in Calgary. Al had numerous friends and colleagues across the globe. Al was proud of his French heritage and held both French and Canadian citizenship. After emigrating from France in 1965, the family was posted to Portage La Prairie, Manitoba. Al attended elementary school with his brother John in Portage La Prairie. Al moved from Alberta in 1980 to Richmond, BC and attended McNair Secondary. Al played quarterback for the Richmond Raiders Football Club, while working for the Delta Hotel chain, and saving money for his pilot's licence. He later embarked upon a 30 year career with Air Canada where he was trained in all aspects of Air Canada ground operations and tasked with high level duties, such as lead station attendant and Air Canada technical maintenance. Al was a licensed Vancouver Airport Authority D Operator, which entailed towing and moving aircraft at YVR. Al worked with Jackson Air, Baxter Aviation, Pacific Spirit Air, and Harbour Air where he flew: the Cessna 185, 180, 185, 172, DHC-2, DHC3, Beaver, single Otter, DHC3, 701M Walter Turbine, Dash 34, and Pratt aircraft. In 2001, Al began working for Seair Seaplanes, Richmond, BC and flew the Cessna Caravan 208, among other aircraft. Al had logged over 8,500 hours on BC's west coast. Al was a natural born athlete, a marathon runner, triathlete, dog lover, sports car enthusiastic, health and wellness fanatic, a gifted and prolific nature photographer (@floatplaneguy), and, in recent years, a world traveller. Al supported the disadvantaged at The Dugout in Vancouver's downtown eastside. He adored warm climates and healthy food and often returned to much loved destinations, such as Thailand and Palm Springs, California. Al lived life to the fullest and was a good friend. He was much loved and respected by colleagues at Air Canada and Seair Seaplanes. Always quick to lend a helping hand, Allen's gregarious nature and generous spirit will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life to remember Al McBain will be held at the Pacific Gateway Hotel, 3500 Cessna Dr., Richmond, BC on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3pm.





