Allisen Lambert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allisen Lambert.
Service Information
Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street
Victoria, BC
V8T 4B8
(250)-388-5155
Obituary

LAMBERT, Allisen, (nee Isabel Meikle) formerly Sharen Markle, Died peacefully on May 23, 2019 at Victoria BC. Born and raised in Vancouver (Kerrisdale), Allisen bloomed where she was planted in Don Mills, Toronto, Port Carling and Bracebridge ON. Her heart always remained on the westcoast, and mum and dad settled on Saltspring Island after their beloved granddaughter was born. Allisen graduated from UBC with a B.Ed and from the OISE Institute Toronto with a M.Ed. She rose from a middle school teacher to the Regional Superintendent of Central Ontario for the Ontario Ministry of Education, then finished her incredible career as a school psychologist in the Greater Victoria School District. Allisen leaves her husband of 62 years Michael, daughter Sharel, son Scott, granddaughter Jessica Tara, and her sister Li (Charles) Read, all of SSI and Victoria. No flowers by request. She would be honoured by donations to Salvation Army, SPCA or your favourite charity.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.