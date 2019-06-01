LAMBERT, Allisen, (nee Isabel Meikle) formerly Sharen Markle, Died peacefully on May 23, 2019 at Victoria BC. Born and raised in Vancouver (Kerrisdale), Allisen bloomed where she was planted in Don Mills, Toronto, Port Carling and Bracebridge ON. Her heart always remained on the westcoast, and mum and dad settled on Saltspring Island after their beloved granddaughter was born. Allisen graduated from UBC with a B.Ed and from the OISE Institute Toronto with a M.Ed. She rose from a middle school teacher to the Regional Superintendent of Central Ontario for the Ontario Ministry of Education, then finished her incredible career as a school psychologist in the Greater Victoria School District. Allisen leaves her husband of 62 years Michael, daughter Sharel, son Scott, granddaughter Jessica Tara, and her sister Li (Charles) Read, all of SSI and Victoria. No flowers by request. She would be honoured by donations to Salvation Army, SPCA or your favourite charity.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019