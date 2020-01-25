Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Beth Bardsley. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

BARDSLEY, Alma Beth May 20, 1922 - January 18, 2020 Predeceased by her beloved Chuck, her parents, Hugh and Olive Campbell, sisters, Doris, Violet Irene and Joyce, dear Aunt Alma passed gently into the night on January 18, 2020. Aunt Alma will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, great and great- great nieces and nephews as an intelligent and independent soul, and a kind and caring woman who was always quick with a joke and a laugh. Even in her last months, when dementia had robbed her of her memories and her health, the twinkle in her eye and her ability to have a giggle remained. Aunt Alma wove her kindness and fine example of how to be a person of strong character into our lives. We are all better for having known her and we will be forever grateful. Alma wanted the following verse to be included in her obituary: "When I come to the end of the road, And the sun has set for me. I want no tears or gloom filled room, Why cry for a soul set free. Miss me a little - but not too long. And not with your head bowed down. Remember the love we all shared, Miss me a little - but let me go." Sincere thanks to the Saint Elizabeth team who were great friends to Alma and who provided quality care and companionship for our Aunt for many years. Thanks to Joe Larade, who faithfully visited Alma every week for many years. Thank you to the nursing staff at Sunrise Senior Living and to Dr. Buie for caring for Alma in her last days and hours, and for ensuring her passing was peaceful. Consistent with Alma's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.







