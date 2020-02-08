With great sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of our mother Pat ( nee Hawke ). Predeceased by our father Walter, Aug. 4, 2008. Survived by her son Brad, daughters Jill Bell (Charlie), Jan Josephson (Dennis), Launi Bartley (John) and their families. Mom will always be remembered as a caring, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mom was an avid card player and sports fan. She was fun loving
and had a great sense of humor. We will always love and miss you Mom. No service by request.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 8, 2020