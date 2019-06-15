Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Pfau. View Sign Obituary

PFAU, Alma November 4, 1923 (Poland) - June 9, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Predeceased by husband John, she is survived and will be missed by daughter Monica (Roger Mangas); grandchildren Cosette and Victor; along with other relatives and friends. Alma was devoted to her family and with a 70 year passion for music was a member of the Victoria Choral Society along with other choirs. She spoke 3 languages and had an interest in several others. She took pride in her heritage as she and her husband were founding members of The Edelweiss Club of Victoria. A family Graveside Service has been held at Royal Oak Burial Park.







