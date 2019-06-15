Alma Pfau

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Pfau.
Service Information
Care Funeral Services
2676 Wilfert Road
Victoria, BC
V9B5Z3
(250)-391-9696
Obituary

PFAU, Alma November 4, 1923 (Poland) - June 9, 2019 (Victoria, BC) Predeceased by husband John, she is survived and will be missed by daughter Monica (Roger Mangas); grandchildren Cosette and Victor; along with other relatives and friends. Alma was devoted to her family and with a 70 year passion for music was a member of the Victoria Choral Society along with other choirs. She spoke 3 languages and had an interest in several others. She took pride in her heritage as she and her husband were founding members of The Edelweiss Club of Victoria. A family Graveside Service has been held at Royal Oak Burial Park.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.