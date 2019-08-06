Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin Fischer. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

It is with profound sadness we announce Dad's passing on July 8 at Broadmead Lodge. Born miraculously the only child of Catholic parents, Dad was an intensely quiet man until he had a couple of beer in him, after which he became the life of the party. In 1954 after high school at St. Louis College, he joined the RCAF as a Leading Aircraftman, first in Trenton, ON, then Namao, AB. While he spent only 3 years in the services, he served many more at the Royal Britannia Legion as President, VP and Past President. Around the same time he met Mom, he embarked on his automobile parts career at Gordon Fish Ltd eventually becoming Parts Manager extraordinaire at Saunders and Hitchman Toyota on the corner of Fort and Foul Bay (which later became S&H Datsun, Nissan, and finally Campus Nissan). He earned several national awards during his career including 2 trips to Japan, an accomplishment in itself for someone who professed to dislike traveling. Still, he did have an adventurous side. He earned his pilot's licence in his 20s logging many hours flying a Cessna for fun. In 1978 during another wave of daredevilry, he loaded 4 kids under 12 in a rented motorhome and drove down to Disneyland for a week, giving Mom a vacation of her own. Other times, he and Mom would leave us with grandma to go off on a number of "fishing" expeditions with their good friends (where it seems, more revelry went on than fishing). Dad was a devoted golfer much of his life, even buying a house overlooking the Gorge Vale Golf Club where he could buzz over on his own power cart for a round. Other passions included TV, bowling, darts and curling. He spent the last 3 years in long term care after a leg amputation, not once complaining about it. He is survived by daughter Mari-Jayne Mumford (Alistair), son Sean (Yolanda), daughter Erin, and granddaughter, Ashleigh. Dad is reunited with his daughter Sharon who passed away in 1990 and his wife Lorraine last year. In lieu of flowers, have a round of golf or raise a pint in his honour.



Service at First Memorial Funeral Services



4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria



Friday August 9, 2019, at 2:00 pm

