Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin H. RADONS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Peace Lutheran Church 2295 Weiler Ave Sidney , BC View Map Obituary

Al Radons was born on April 7, l931 in Beausejour, Manitoba and passed away, peacefully, on February 23, 2020. Left to carry on his legacy are his wife, Blanche; daughter, Vicki; son, Geoff (Jennifer); granddaughter, Samantha; brother, Ron (Sherry); sister, Gertie (John) and many nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren. Sadly, Al was predeceased by his son Larry (age 5) in 1967.



Al was the first of 7 children born to Ronald (Reinhold) Radons and Anna (nee: Reckseidler) and was raised by his paternal grandparents, Theodore (Pa) and Emelia (Ma). After graduating from high school in 1949, Al moved to Winnipeg where he joined The Bank of Nova Scotia. His career took him to Moose Jaw, SK; McBride, BC; multiple branches in the Greater Vancouver area; Lethbridge, AB; Toronto, ON; and Regina, SK, before retiring to the Sidney area after 37+ years of service.



Al and his wife, Blanche, met and married in 1957. They were together almost 63 years and enjoyed travelling, golfing, curling, gardening and raising their family. When Al was no longer able to stay active in his various activities, he enjoyed watching golf, curling and football on television, kept a close eye on their gardening service and was always very attentive to what was happening in the stock market. Al said he had a good life.



Al believed in community service, volunteering as Treasurer for Mount Olivet Lutheran Church (North Vancouver) and as President for Peace Lutheran Church (Sidney). Al was a former member of the Rotary Clubs of Regina and Sidney, the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners, and a founding member of the Saanich Peninsula PROBUS Club. He and Blanche were founding members of the Victoria Prostate Cancer Support Group and active with the Victoria Deaf & Hard of Hearing Association.



The family invites you to donate in Al's memory to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation, or another charity of choice. A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 2295 Weiler Ave, Sidney, BC at 2:00 pm on March, 21, 2020. Condolences may be made at:

Al Radons was born on April 7, l931 in Beausejour, Manitoba and passed away, peacefully, on February 23, 2020. Left to carry on his legacy are his wife, Blanche; daughter, Vicki; son, Geoff (Jennifer); granddaughter, Samantha; brother, Ron (Sherry); sister, Gertie (John) and many nieces, nephews, their children and grandchildren. Sadly, Al was predeceased by his son Larry (age 5) in 1967.Al was the first of 7 children born to Ronald (Reinhold) Radons and Anna (nee: Reckseidler) and was raised by his paternal grandparents, Theodore (Pa) and Emelia (Ma). After graduating from high school in 1949, Al moved to Winnipeg where he joined The Bank of Nova Scotia. His career took him to Moose Jaw, SK; McBride, BC; multiple branches in the Greater Vancouver area; Lethbridge, AB; Toronto, ON; and Regina, SK, before retiring to the Sidney area after 37+ years of service.Al and his wife, Blanche, met and married in 1957. They were together almost 63 years and enjoyed travelling, golfing, curling, gardening and raising their family. When Al was no longer able to stay active in his various activities, he enjoyed watching golf, curling and football on television, kept a close eye on their gardening service and was always very attentive to what was happening in the stock market. Al said he had a good life.Al believed in community service, volunteering as Treasurer for Mount Olivet Lutheran Church (North Vancouver) and as President for Peace Lutheran Church (Sidney). Al was a former member of the Rotary Clubs of Regina and Sidney, the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners, and a founding member of the Saanich Peninsula PROBUS Club. He and Blanche were founding members of the Victoria Prostate Cancer Support Group and active with the Victoria Deaf & Hard of Hearing Association.The family invites you to donate in Al's memory to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation, or another charity of choice. A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 2295 Weiler Ave, Sidney, BC at 2:00 pm on March, 21, 2020. Condolences may be made at: Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close