Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Funeral service 1:00 PM First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

GAMMELL, Alward (Ward) Milo 1916 - 2020 Ward, the beloved patriarch of our family, passed away at the grand age of 103 on Valentine's Day. He joins his sweetheart, Ruth, his wife of 74 years, who predeceased him in 2018 at 101 years old; and his son, Robert, in 1965. He is survived by his sons, Bill (Dana) and Stuart (Debbie), his daughter, Paula (John FitzGibbon), eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Ward was born in Biggar Ridge, New Brunswick on September 24, 1916. When he was a young boy, an ear infection spread and his surgeon said that there wasn't much hope, but Ward woke up one day, according to his nurse, "bright as a dollar" and was sent home. That experience seemed to determine Ward's remarkable attitude of accepting with grace what life offered. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1940 and qualified as a pilot. He served "overseas" in Newfoundland and met Ruth, who was also in the RCAF. After the war, Ward served as a RCAF Warrant Officer in five provinces and built seven family homes using his architectural and carpentry skills. Ward and Ruth had an active social life and organized several square dancing clubs. Upon retirement in 1966, they built a house in Central Saanich and called the property, "God's Little Acre," which they owned until 2018. They grew vegetables and fruit, raised chickens, and worked outside until their late 90's; and at 100, Ward voluntarily relinquished his driver's license. Ward and Ruth enjoyed their retirement and travelled around the world. Even though Ward was a diabetic for 46 years and survived pancreatitis and prostate cancer, he never complained. He was a gentle man of strong virtues and was unfailingly polite and unassuming. His memory was absolutely amazing, especially with numbers and dates, and he enjoyed playing cribbage into his 103rd year. Ward was an excellent listener and helped to guide his children and grandchildren in his own positive way. Countless people have said how inspiring he was and one wrote, "He has been a powerful influence in my life. I often think of how he would handle situations and incorporate it into my life." What a tremendous legacy to be remembered by! Near the end of his life, Ward said at the end of each visit, "It'll be all right," and then, with a smile, would add, "I've lived a good life." The family wishes to thank the outstanding staff at the Saanichton Peninsula Hospital's Extended Care Unit One, who looked after Ward with respect and heartwarming kindness. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 1 pm at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive.





