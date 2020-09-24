Alycejoy Blom

BLOM, Alycejoy February 3, 1932 - September 18, 2020 Born and raised in Kenora, Ontario where she met and married the love of her life Donny Blom. In 1958 they moved to Terrace Bay, Ontario and in 1963 the family moved to Florida. They wanted to return to Canada. So after 3 years in Florida they headed home, this time to the west. Vancouver Island is where they knew they had found their forever place. Alycejoy is predeceased by her mother and father, Alice and Patrick Chivers; her sisters Willemina, Muriel and Patricia; and by her husband Don in 2004. She leaves behind her loving family. Sons Earl (Marilyn) and Murray (Christine); her daughter Brannan (Jack); her grandsons Shawn, Erron, Ian and Christopher; her great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Troye, Emmah, David and Levi; her extended family Esa, Walker, Kate, Adam and Samara; and in Scotland, her cherished Mags. Alycejoy's journey was guided and inspired by a joyous spirit, a strong mind, an unwavering moral compass, generosity and kindness, optimism and fortitude, a wonderful sense of humour and most of all by an abundant love for her family. She had sparkle and a joie de vivre. With a warm, outgoing personality she thrived in social settings. She enjoyed listening to music and loved to sing. Whether it was around the campfire, at the curling rink or the legion, a house party or with the seniors choir or at a family gathering AJ could always be counted on to sing a few songs. She had quite the repertoire and an impressive memory for lyrics. AJ followed current affairs, entertainment, comedy, the price of butter and several sports…she had her opinions. Alycejoy had a manner for making everyone she loved and cared about, feel special. She was a Gift. We are all the better for having had her in our lives. Alyce…JOY…May You Stay Forever Young.







