LISKA, Emil March 01, 1925 - December 01, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, brother, grandfather and friend. Emil was predeceased by Mollie, his wife of 48 years, and his two brothers, Vincent and George. Emil was born to John and Emilie Liska in Natal, B.C. During WW2 he served overseas with the Algonquin Regiment. He spent his 19th, 20th and 21st birthdays fighting in France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Shortly before Remembrance Day 2017, Emil was awarded Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour. This distinction is the highest national order of France. When the war ended, Emil returned to Victoria B.C. and to his work as a shipwright at Yarrows Shipyard. Emil's career there would span over forty years. His co-workers and family will recall his eye for detailed precision and the aptly earned nick name, "Mr. 1/64th of an inch." Emil was an avid golfer and a member of Glen Meadows Golf Club for many years. He loved five pin bowling and to take a turn on the dance floor at the Esquimalt Legion. Emil was always interested in music. Particularly, violins and mandolins. He knew how to play them and he had a diverse collection. He became very adept at restoring these old instruments. Emil also admired good watch pieces. He collected and repaired all kinds of them and this was a hobby he enjoyed. Another lifelong interest was reading the daily Victoria Times Colonist newspaper. Six days a week, from front to back. Almost everything took a backseat until he finished reading his paper. Emil is survived by his children, Alan (Barb), Cathy (Lloyd), and his sister Rosalie. Grandchildren, Jason (Krista), Emily (Stephen) and Nicole. His Great-Grandson, Kruz as well as his best friend, Brenda and his nieces, nephews and friends. Emil was loved, respected and appreciated. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Emil's life will be held in the New Year. Please join the family at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, B.C. January 14th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations may be made in memory of Emil to a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019