Dr. Amworth Louis Antonio was born in Chatham, Jamaica on December 23rd, 1918. He was the 7th of 9 children. His origins were very humble, and yet, his accomplishments were many during a century of life. After studying pharmacology in Jamaica, he traveled to the United States in his late 20s to begin university studies. He received a BSc at Long Island University and then began a Masters program. However, he decided to switch to medical studies, which led him to travel again, first studying in Switzerland and then Germany. His internship was conducted at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto, where he met an attractive nurse, Constance Paré of Quebec. They married in 1959, upon the completion of the residency and immediately departed for his beloved Jamaica to set up his first practice. In addition to starting his practice, they started a family, with the birth of Benita in 1960, and then the twins, Jean-Louis and Jean-Pierre, in 1962. In 1965 they returned to Canada. The family first moved to Halifax, where Dr. Antonio continued his studies, focusing on pediatrics. Following this, the family moved to Sioux-Lookout, Ontario for a year to work for the federal government. However, the cold winter of Northern Ontario was not to his liking, and the family trekked across the country in 1968 to settle in Duncan, on Vancouver Island, where the winters were much warmer. Dr. Antonio joined a thriving group practice and continued to work for the next 22 years, until 1990. After retirement, Dr. and Mrs. Antonio moved to the Saanich Peninsula, just outside of Victoria. They filled their remaining years together with travel, activities with many friends and helping to support the young families of their children. Dr. Antonio is survived by Benita (Phil and son, Liam), Jean-Louis (Marita and son, Andre) and Jean-Pierre. His wife predeceased him in 2010. His life has been an inspiration to us all. He taught us that no matter where you start and no matter how far you journey, it is always possible to achieve your dreams. A celebration of life will be held on December 22/19 in Sidney, B.C.

