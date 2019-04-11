REGAN, Andre Andre was born in Vancouver BC, May 14, 1947 and passed away in Victoria, March 29, 2019. Andre is survived by his son Eric, grandchildren Alli and Gabriel Tielens, and siblings, Keray Regan (Gwen), Bernita Mangnall (Norman), Mahara Sinclaire (Ken Grist), Leonard Regan (Bev), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Moya Tielens (Peter) in 2015. Andre grew up in Vancouver and later moved to Vancouver Island settling in Victoria. Andre will be lovingly remembered by his family and many longtime friends. A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 13, at the Inner Quest Center, 1600 Cook Street, Victoria from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Bring memories, photos, and stories. Potluck lunch. Visitation at Sands Funeral Home Sat. April 13 -10:00 to 11:00 AM - 1803 Quadra Street. Donations in his memory may be made to the Open Door Sanctuary at [email protected]
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019