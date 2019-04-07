CAPADOUCA, Andrew October 5, 1945 - March 22, 2019 It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce our "Andy", beloved husband of Carole, was tragically taken from us when he was struck from behind while riding his motorcycle on Vancouver Island. Forever missed. Forever "Runnin' Bare". Celebration of life will be held from 1:30 - 4:30p.m. on April 13, 2019 at Moose Hall in Nanaimo. To share memories, please visit www.arbormemorial.ca/sands-nanaimo/obituaries/andrew-capadouca/32375
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019