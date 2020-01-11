Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW George (ANDY) WALLACE. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Andrew (Andy) George Wallace on December 17th. Andy leaves behind his wife of over 40 years, Jacque. His 2 sons Darcy (Seanna), Mitchell and his pride and joy, his grandson Kohen. Andy grew up in Victoria, he loved sports – soccer, hockey and baseball, later on coaching his son’s hockey teams. Andy was a well-respected member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 276, for over 35 years. He made a life in Shawinigan Lake for 40+ years, fishing and cruising the lake in his Lifetimer with his deckhand Cordy. Andy lived life simply, his sense of family values and beliefs were strong and unwavering. He was an excellent friend to many.



A Celebration of Life to follow, Summer 2020.

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Andrew (Andy) George Wallace on December 17th. Andy leaves behind his wife of over 40 years, Jacque. His 2 sons Darcy (Seanna), Mitchell and his pride and joy, his grandson Kohen. Andy grew up in Victoria, he loved sports – soccer, hockey and baseball, later on coaching his son’s hockey teams. Andy was a well-respected member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 276, for over 35 years. He made a life in Shawinigan Lake for 40+ years, fishing and cruising the lake in his Lifetimer with his deckhand Cordy. Andy lived life simply, his sense of family values and beliefs were strong and unwavering. He was an excellent friend to many.A Celebration of Life to follow, Summer 2020. Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close