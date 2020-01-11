It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Andrew (Andy) George Wallace on December 17th. Andy leaves behind his wife of over 40 years, Jacque. His 2 sons Darcy (Seanna), Mitchell and his pride and joy, his grandson Kohen. Andy grew up in Victoria, he loved sports – soccer, hockey and baseball, later on coaching his son’s hockey teams. Andy was a well-respected member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 276, for over 35 years. He made a life in Shawinigan Lake for 40+ years, fishing and cruising the lake in his Lifetimer with his deckhand Cordy. Andy lived life simply, his sense of family values and beliefs were strong and unwavering. He was an excellent friend to many.
A Celebration of Life to follow, Summer 2020.
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 11, 2020