MULCAHY, Andrew Guy Born in Victoria, B.C., August 3rd, 1922. Died peacefully and without pain at Victoria Hospice, January 31st, 2019. Andy enlisted in the Canadian Scottish Regiment in September 1939 and after training in Canada and England, embarked for France on D-Day, June 6th, 1944. He fought with Allied Forces throughout France, Belgium, and Holland before being wounded in Germany in February 1945. Mentioned in Dispatches. Returning to Canada after the war he worked with coastal shipping, serving in various capacities on the Estevan, the Princess Kathleen and the William J. Stewart. His long employment history included Yarrows, the Dockyard, and later Bamberton before retiring. From his work with the engineers at the Bamberton (Tilbury) plant in Delta, Andy became an early adherent of computer technology. He was a lifelong learner and an inveterate writer of letters-to-the-editor, establishing his own secular newsletter. For several years he fostered and supported the reemergence of the Victoria group of Secular Humanists, now known as the Victoria Secular Humanist Association. In 2002, Andy was predeceased by Pearl, his loving wife of 53 years. He is survived by his 2nd wife, Joanne Manley, and by Pearl's son Richard Gale, grandson Curtis Gale (Carmen), various cousins and many friends. Cremation through First Memorial Funeral Services. A Memorial Service is planned for 2pm Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, at First Memorial, 1155 Fort Street, Victoria, B.C. Death's Cradle First the moment, then the total serenity of nonentity, beyond identity, when breath and body flow swiftly from the scene, atoms released, ego shattered clean, unknowing, uncaring, when our eyes grow still. First the moment, then the perfect peace of nothingness, the pure essence of nihility envelops all that ever was or ever will be when our eyes grow still. A.G.Mulcahy





