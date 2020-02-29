Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew J. SYMINGTON. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew John Symington at age 65, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Andy leaves behind his former wife, Rosie, and their beloved daughter, Stephanie (Will). Andy will be greatly missed by Rebecca and Tyler, Maria and Hans, brothers: Bruce (Valerie), Alex (Carol), David (Gail), Murray, Duncan and Craig. His niece, Sammy and nephews, Banning and Adam, also survive him. His parents, George and Sylvia Symington, predeceased him as well as his Uncle Fraser, nephew, Logan Symington and brother-in-law, Hans Gapmann.



Andy was born in Provost, Alberta and grew up in Medicine Hat. He was the second son of a family of seven boys! He enjoyed many passions: music, cooking, brewing beer, hiking and playing golf. He loved the outdoors and was thankful to live near the sea where he went scuba diving and kayaking. Andy studied marine biology at the University of Victoria and received his Bachelor of Science in 1985. He worked as a Military mechanic and served overseas in Egypt, then joined the Reserves as an instructor in the 11 Field Medical Unit. He was an excellent medic. Andy was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked as a tree planter, computer specialist for the Ministry of Health and BC Ferries and was a member of Mensa. Andy always said he was “an analog man in a digital age. Andy made many friends along the way and was always willing to lend a hand. His sense of humour and compassion for others will not be forgotten. He enjoyed reading a good book along with a cup of tea, but nothing made him happier than spending time with his daughter, Stephanie. They even shared their love of theatre and performed in several musicals together as part of the Peninsula Players.



Special thanks to Laurie, Eugene, Al, Randy, Thor, Don, Dian, and Drew as well as his many friends for their loving support during this difficult time. Thank you to all the staff at VGH for their excellent care and especially to Nurse Jenn for her compassion and thoughtfulness.



Farewell, Andy. Now you are free. “My spirit soars like the hawk.” Chief Dan George. No funeral service by request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Food Bank.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew John Symington at age 65, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Andy leaves behind his former wife, Rosie, and their beloved daughter, Stephanie (Will). Andy will be greatly missed by Rebecca and Tyler, Maria and Hans, brothers: Bruce (Valerie), Alex (Carol), David (Gail), Murray, Duncan and Craig. His niece, Sammy and nephews, Banning and Adam, also survive him. His parents, George and Sylvia Symington, predeceased him as well as his Uncle Fraser, nephew, Logan Symington and brother-in-law, Hans Gapmann.Andy was born in Provost, Alberta and grew up in Medicine Hat. He was the second son of a family of seven boys! He enjoyed many passions: music, cooking, brewing beer, hiking and playing golf. He loved the outdoors and was thankful to live near the sea where he went scuba diving and kayaking. Andy studied marine biology at the University of Victoria and received his Bachelor of Science in 1985. He worked as a Military mechanic and served overseas in Egypt, then joined the Reserves as an instructor in the 11 Field Medical Unit. He was an excellent medic. Andy was a jack-of-all-trades. He worked as a tree planter, computer specialist for the Ministry of Health and BC Ferries and was a member of Mensa. Andy always said he was “an analog man in a digital age. Andy made many friends along the way and was always willing to lend a hand. His sense of humour and compassion for others will not be forgotten. He enjoyed reading a good book along with a cup of tea, but nothing made him happier than spending time with his daughter, Stephanie. They even shared their love of theatre and performed in several musicals together as part of the Peninsula Players.Special thanks to Laurie, Eugene, Al, Randy, Thor, Don, Dian, and Drew as well as his many friends for their loving support during this difficult time. Thank you to all the staff at VGH for their excellent care and especially to Nurse Jenn for her compassion and thoughtfulness.Farewell, Andy. Now you are free. “My spirit soars like the hawk.” Chief Dan George. No funeral service by request. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Food Bank. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close