Andrew unexpectedly passed away on April 19, 2019. As the youngest of four boys Andrew walked to the beat of his own drum, living life on his terms at his pace. For a time Andrew thrived as an assistant sound recording engineer. Later he spent time in Ontario and returned to Victoria to be closer to family.
Andrew's lifestyle eventually caught up with him and he died from heart failure. He is now at peace. He is predeceased by his father, Adam James Smith (2018) and his mother, Janina Sophie Crawford (2019).
A memorial service will take place at Our Place Society, 919 Pandora Ave. on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00am.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 21, 2019