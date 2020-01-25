FOWLER, Andrew Kenneth It is with deepest sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of my beloved husband and best friend Andrew (Andy) Fowler on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Andy is survived by his loving wife Cynthia (Cindy), his fur kids, Tobi & Chloe Anne. Andy leaves behind his mother Eileen Fowler, his sister Doreen House (Bill) and nephew Warren House (Julie) and his extended Joss family mother-in-law Bernice, Theresa (Orville), Marianne (Ed), Blaine (Kathy), Greg, Kathy (Brian), along with numerous nieces, nephews and great-nephews across Canada and relatives in England. Andy was predeceased by his father Kenneth Fowler Andy was born on July 4, 1958 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Andy proudly served his country joining the Canadian Navy and serving for a total of 26 years before retiring in 2011. He continued his love for his trade and joined FMF Cape Breton where he was employed until his untimely departure. Andy was a Gentleman, a loving and kind human being with a love for life, family, his beloved dogs, his naval and civilian careers and rock and roll music with his friends (Donnie). Andy had an undying passion for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Winnipeg Jets and was so proud when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup in 2019. Words cannot express the sorrow that we are all feeling and love you dearly. May the angels surround you and guide you through the gates in heaven. Until we meet again, I love you more than you will ever know. Rest in Eternal Peace Fair Winds and Following Seas Celebration of Life will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Chief's and Petty Officers Mess, 1575 Lyall St, Victoria, BC.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020