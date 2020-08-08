It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Andrew passed away peacefully in hospital in Victoria, BC. He was in his 84th year.



Andrew is pre-deceased by his wife Nellie Pavich and by his parents Victor Menzies and Jean Ross, stepmother Betty Ellison. He is survived by his son Victor and daughter Marjorie Rochon (Guy), granddaughter Keeley Rochon (Nathaniel), grandson Jake Rochon (Lindsay), stepgrandson Nathan Rochon, brother Robert Menzies and many nieces and nephews.



Andrew was born in Prince Rupert and remained there for most of his life. He began his career in the trucking business at the age of sixteen where he worked for his father at City Transfer. He met his soulmate , Nellie, and they were married in 1957. After Andrew and his brother sold their father`s trucking business in 1987, Andrew continued to work part time until 1999. Andrew and Nellie retired to Victoria in 2002.



Andrew was an ardent and talented bowler and bowled for many years along with Nellie. They both joined a senior`s league and kept bowling in Victoria until the last bowling lanes closed down. Andrew`s secret weapon against his bowling opponents was to get them laughing so hard they couldn`t bowl worth a darn. It worked for years.



In his later years, Andrew dedicated himself to the care of Nellie until her passing in 2018. After the loss, Andrew struggled to find a new purpose in his life. On a sunny summer morning, Nellie extended her hand and Andrew grasped it firmly.



Dad, we will miss you . You would never say good-bye but instead you would say `Carry on` So carry on , dear Dad. We love you so much.



We would like to thank the front line health providers at Victoria General and Royal Jubilee hospitals.



No service upon request.



No flowers. Donations would be appreciated to a charity of your choice.



