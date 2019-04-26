KENNEDY, Andrew Roy Our beloved Roy, born in Greenock, Scotland December 1931, passed away at home suddenly, but peacefully Saturday, April 6, 2019. Predeceased by wife Freda 2002, mother May Kennedy 2002 and sister Margaret 2016. Survived by sisters Sheena (Wilson) Murray, May (Jim) McGarry, Jim (Margaret's husband) Coles; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Roy was a lovely, kind and generous man who will be missed immensely by family and friends in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Singapore and the U.K., but most especially his family, nieces and nephews here and overseas Thanks to Emergency Workers, Pharmacy Carers, & Doctors. Reception in Roy's honour to be held at Oak Glen Clubhouse, 4125 Interurban Rd., Victoria. Saturday, May 25, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019