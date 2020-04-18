Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew William (Andy) Elias. View Sign Obituary

ELIAS, Andrew William (Andy) July 22, 1949 - April 14, 2020 Andy lived each day as if it was his last. Never too much of anything, especially ice cream. Enjoying his every meal. So proud of his home, the Chef and entertainer. Many friends and family have enjoyed one of Andy's grilled specialties. He loved watching history in the making on his many TVs. Andy always knew what was happening in the world and in every sport. He had his opinions about it all too. When he was young he had a stint as the Editor of the Pembina Times in Morden, MB. Challenged the town council and caused a great deal of controversy. He held them accountable. Recreation vehicle sales was a big part of Andy's life. Selling at Peden RV and Triangle RV, always happy to go to work. He loved his career. When he could no longer work, he turned to renovating his forever home. Patios, a new kitchen and just last year a bathroom, den and shiplap hallway. All with Disco lights? He leaves to mourn his wife, the love of his life, Saskia; brothers, Don (Elfie) and Tim, sister Joanne (Larry) Kohut; brother-in-laws Tony and Victor VandenBoomen and Dave Wilson; his fur companions Gracie and Ollie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins here on the Island, in Manitoba and Ontario. Special thanks to Dr. Aidan Byrne who went above and beyond with his care for Andy, even making house calls in the COVID pandemic; the community nurses, and all of the wonderful people at hospice and at the Thrifty's Cloverdale pharmacy. We salute you. Raise a glass and toast Andy with your favorite beverage, he would like that. In lieu of flowers please donate to Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation. Please don't smoke, it will kill you.





