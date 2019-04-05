Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela E. Watteyne. View Sign

Beloved wife of George Watteyne. Much loved mother of Debbie (Dave), Patricia (John) and Michael (Michele). Doting grandmother to Ty and Tanner, who brought great joy to her later years.



Born in Vibank, Saskatchewan, one of 11 children, to Magdalena and Michael Deis. She married her loving husband George in 1958. This began a life of adventure with George's military career taking them all over Canada, until retiring in Victoria.



Angela lived a full life as a wonderful mother, devoted wife, homemaker and faithful volunteer in her Catholic church community.



She loved cooking for others; her cabbage rolls were legendary. In addition to keeping things running smoothly at home, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and going for walks. She was a farm girl at heart.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Lodge at Broadmead, where Mom last happily resided, for their care and kindness.



Service will be held on April 6, 2019 at 11am. at Sands Funeral Chapel, 317 Goldstream Avenue, Colwood.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's memory to a charity of your choice.

Beloved wife of George Watteyne. Much loved mother of Debbie (Dave), Patricia (John) and Michael (Michele). Doting grandmother to Ty and Tanner, who brought great joy to her later years.Born in Vibank, Saskatchewan, one of 11 children, to Magdalena and Michael Deis. She married her loving husband George in 1958. This began a life of adventure with George's military career taking them all over Canada, until retiring in Victoria.Angela lived a full life as a wonderful mother, devoted wife, homemaker and faithful volunteer in her Catholic church community.She loved cooking for others; her cabbage rolls were legendary. In addition to keeping things running smoothly at home, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and going for walks. She was a farm girl at heart.The family would like to thank the staff at The Lodge at Broadmead, where Mom last happily resided, for their care and kindness.Service will be held on April 6, 2019 at 11am. at Sands Funeral Chapel, 317 Goldstream Avenue, Colwood.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's memory to a charity of your choice. Funeral Home Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood

317 GOLDSTREAM AVE

Victoria , BC V9B 2W4

(250) 478-3821 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close