PITINAC, Angela September 10, 1920 - October 23, 2019 It is with heavy hearts and profound grief that we announce the passing of our "Nona" Angela Pitinac (nee Žerjal) of Chemainus, B.C. Born in Boljunec, Italy, to Marija and Emil Žerjal, Angela came to Canada in 1949 and graced the lives of many from Montreal to British Columbia. Even though 99 years young, she loved nothing more than working in her garden, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Angela was predeceased by her husband Luka, brother Emil, sister Mira and granddaughter Jennifer Anne. Her strength, courage and love will live on through those who mourn her passing: her daughter Mary (Bill), grandchildren Angela and Nicholas, sister Vilma, and in Italy her nieces Sonja, Nadia (Miro) and family, and many dear friends near and far. She will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of one's choice in her name. Condolences may be offered to the family at







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019

