With broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother Angie (nee Routhier).



Pre-deceased by her parents Jean-Charles and Aurore Routhier, our dad Al Safnuk, sister Sally and brothers Eugene and Donald.



Survived by her children; Bev Collison (Tony), Barry, Brenda Sykes (Rob) and Bonnie Phillips (Don). Mom was extremely proud of her 7 grandchildren; Jason, Angela, Ryan, Kayla, Jordan, Justin & Jeremy, and she was blessed with 5 great-grandchildren.



Also survived by her ever-faithful sisters Berthe, Claire and Bernadette and her always protective brothers Germain and Charlie, as well as many special nieces and nephews.



Mom was born in Noelville, Ontario, she met our dad in Sudbury in 1958. They started their life together in Winnipeg, then moved to Victoria in 1976 with their four children. She worked as an LPN at the Gorge Road hospital for 25 years. There she had many friends and patients that were very special to her.



She loved camping trips, visiting family in Sudbury and Winnipeg, as well as trips to Florida, Hawaii, and cruises to the Caribbean.



In 2013 Mom moved to The Wellesley where she would spend seven years. She made many friends there and would often tell us about compliments she would get on her outfits, sparkly toes and colourful sandals. Mom loved shopping for clothes and that is one thing we will be sure to remember about her.



Family was most important to Mom. We are grateful that she was able to move in with us this past April and spent the last 4 months close to her children and extended family. We enjoyed looking at photos and reminiscing about the past.



Our Mother was sweet, smart, and funny. We are very lucky to have had her in our life - but she would insist that she was the lucky one.



Our family wishes to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the staff and Mom's Wellesley friends for their care and support over the years. Thank you also to Dr. Schriever and Dr. Cox for their support.



No service will be held at this time. If you'd like to make a donation in Angie's name, please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store