Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

DALMAN, Angela Suzanne October 15, 1979 - March 6, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Angela "Angie" - mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She is now together again with her grandparents Norman and Eleanor Dalman, and Jim and Jean Madden, step-father Ron Winfield, and her beloved Auntie Wendy Fuller. Angela will be forever missed by her son Austin Cox; father Tim Dalman; mother Joanne Winfield; step-father Ken Dryburgh; sister Kristy Dalman; step-sisters Katira Thoreson and Twila Potter; step-brother Chris Winfield; nieces Abi Ogilvie and Lexi Ogilvie; aunts and uncles Kim Maurer (Keith), Cher Boynton (David), Joy Madden (Doug), Jeff Madden, and Jim Madden; cousins Andrew Maurer (Jen), Sarah Leblanc, Amber Fuller, Erin Doyle (Collin), Laura Walker (Daryl), Melissa Gibson (Jonny), James Maurer (Renee), Amanda Fuller, Joelle Barr and Nicole Deluca; Austin's father Clifford Cox (Terra); Austin's sisters Acacia and Maria; and numerous other relatives and close friends. Angela was a dynamic personality, always supporting those in need, and giving the shirt off her back if need be. Family was everything to Angela. Austin and Angela weren't just mother/son, they were best friends. A Memorial Service for Angela that was previously scheduled, has been postponed due to the social distancing measures currently in place. It will be rescheduled once the restrictions are removed. The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the community, police and paramedics on site, and to the staff of Victoria General Hospital for their immediate response to Angela in her time of need. The outpouring of love and support from the community has humbled the family.







