SPELLER, Angelina Maria (née Martino) It is with shock and sadness that we announce Angela's unexpected passing on July 28, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband and partner, Wayne; children, Trevor (Chantale) and Camilla (Mark); and sister, Miranda (Ugo). Nonna will be missed terribly by her grandchildren, Chloe, Noelle, and Linden. She was predeceased by her parents, Filomena (née Greco) and Giuseppe Martino and brother, Raffaele (Silvia). Born on June 19, 1946 in Rizzuto, Italy, Angela immigrated to Canada in 1961 with her mother and sister, to join her brother in Victoria. In 1967 she married Wayne, the boy across the street, and their adventures took them across Canada. She earned her BA in French and Spanish from the University of Saskatchewan. Angie and Wayne lived in Saskatoon, Whitehorse, Yellowknife, Ottawa, and Sackville before settling in Calgary for 25 years to raise their children. In 2004 they retired to Victoria to be closer to family and friends. Angela lived for her granddaughters and her garden, including her beloved figs, tomatoes, and flowers. She was a regular volunteer, always taking others under her wing. She enjoyed sewing, dollmaking, and especially scouring thrift stores and garage sales for the next bargain. She traveled the world in her later years, visiting England, Australia, China and the Caribbean. Angela's most regular journey was her climb with Wayne up Mount Douglas every morning, without fail. Her passing will leave a hole in all of our lives. A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Parish, 4049 Gordon Head Road, on Tuesday, August 6 at 11:00 am, followed by entombment at the Royal Oak Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmy.ca Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019

