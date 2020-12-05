NANNI, Angelina (Nata Capaldo) April 15, 1927 – November 29, 2020 Lina passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, B.C. Lina was born in Campo di Giove, Abruzzo, Italy. She married the love of her life, Silverio Nanni, in 1947. He emigrated to Canada in 1952 and 3 years later, Lina, along with their daughter, Maria, joined him in Youbou, B.C. In Italy, she left behind her beloved parents, Candida and Salvatore Capaldo as well as her adored brother, Guido. Her years in the Cowichan valley created some of her most treasured memories and friendships, especially with the Fantillo family. Liborio was born during this time to complete her beautiful family. In 1959 the Nannis moved to Victoria. Lina's hobbies and pleasures included time with friends and family, gardening, cooking, sewing and keeping a meticulous home. If you were a neighbour or friend, you were graciously gifted pizzelle; if you were family, you enjoyed her secret recipe of gnocchi con sugo d'agnello. Everyone she met would always get a sweet smile and a kind word. Lina's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and, most recently, her great-granddaughter. Angelina Nanni was predeceased by her parents, Candida and Salvatore Capaldo, brother, Guido (Ida), her husband, Silverio Nanni, and loving niece, Angela Fantillo. She is survived by her daughter, Maria (Andy), their daughter Kristen (George), grandchildren Sam and Camryn. She is also survived by her son, Liborio (Stella), her grandchildren, Lucia (Arjin), Silverio (Jessica) and great-granddaughter, Isabel. On behalf of the family, we would like to express our gratitude to the nurses and doctors in the emergency room and on the ward of 5 North at Royal Jubilee hospital. There has always been a special place in Lina's heart for the countless front line health care workers who's compassion and dedication helped the Nanni family through many trying years. Special thanks to her best friend Anna Kolenko and Lina's neighbours in Casa Valdes for their years of care and companionship. Addio senza rancor. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lina's memory to: Victoria Hospitals Foundation Wilson Block 1952 Bay Street Victoria BC V8R 1J8 email: VHF@VIHA.CA
Private service in accordance with the BC health orders of our highly esteemed Dr. Bonnie Henry. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca