ROSSITER, Angeline Ann (Angie) (nee D'Alleva) November 29, 1925 - October 13, 2020 Artist. Adventurer. Animal Lover. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Angie Rossiter on October 13, 2020, in Saanichton, B.C. Angie was born in Namao, Alberta and endured a hardscrabble childhood on a Depression era homestead near Perryvale, Alberta. As a young woman, she and a friend moved to Ottawa to find work and start a new life. Things changed dramatically when she traveled to Victoria, B.C. to be a bridesmaid for her sister Marg's wedding. Angie felt Victoria was the most beautiful city and decided to make it her home. Angie married and had two daughters, Laurie and Valerie. Angie ran a boarding house after her marriage ended and later worked as a payroll clerk at Island Tug & Barge, the Princess Mary Restaurant, and Pacific Coach Lines. Angie lived in Esquimalt until she was 89 years old when she moved to Sidney. Angie had a deep love of nature. She and her daughters spent many happy years hiking with like-minded friends in the Outdoor Club of Victoria. Angie was always seeking an outlet for her creativity and found it by chance after taking a driftwood carving class. She became a skilled artist and wood carver and her spectacular and unique pieces grace hundreds of homes to this day. Angie retired from office work at age 57 and devoted much of her time to her carving. Her other love was adventure travel. Angie left no stone unturned when it came to her travels all over the world and a great part of the fun was researching the next trip. Some of the places that gave her the most delight included Africa, Patagonia, Papua (Irian Jaya), Turkey, Iceland, South America, and the Galapagos Islands. One of her most inspiring accomplishments was climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro at the age of 68, made especially remarkable as she lived with a heart defect her entire life. When Angie finally decided that she had travelled to every destination she had dreamed of, she devoted the rest of her days to perfecting and maintaining her 16,000 square foot ornamental garden at her home in Esquimalt. Angie collected rocks and pebbles from beach trips to use in making her own concrete stepping stones. She created a botanical showplace and never resented the hours it took to maintain its spectacular beauty. In January 2015, Angie suffered a serious stroke and although not expected to recover, Angie recovered remarkably due, in large part, to her extraordinary fitness and, in no small part, to her extraordinary stubbornness. Angie moved to Norgarden in Sidney, B.C. where she lived with her beloved old cat, Coco, and next door to her sister, Marg. Marg moved to long-term care and subsequently passed in 2019. Angie enjoyed her years at Norgarden. With the dedicated support of her younger daughter, Valerie, Angie was able to maintain much of her independence until her health began to fail in early 2020. Thank you to all of the Norgarden staff who made Angie's five years there so enjoyable. Deep appreciation to Leslie, Claire, Lani, Steph, Mary and Rick. Thank you also to the staff of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital South Unit, especially Judyth, Ronda, Josie and Anne for their kind and caring attention. Special thank you to the palliative care team who took such good care of Angie in her final days, in particular Dr. Andrea Lewis, Dr. Andrew Kwasnica, Peter, Dea, Montana and Tracie. Angie reveled in the many family dinners and get togethers. Even in her waning days, she loved to laugh. Angie felt included and most especially, loved, by all who knew her. Angie leaves her two daughters, Laurie Rossiter and Valerie Robinson (Shawn), granddaughters Leah (Max Kasprzik) and Dayle (Erik Larsen), nephews Rick, Larry Stevenson, nieces Donna Zwick and Debbie McDonald. Special appreciation and acknowledgement to Donna for the care and assistance she provided through Angie's final years. Due to restrictions on social gatherings, Angie's life will be celebrated at a later date. Remember Angie by wearing a brightly coloured outfit, three necklaces at once (you never know how many days you have left - so wear them all) and go for a walk in a beautiful place that brings you joy.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store