Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan 375 Brae Road Duncan , BC V9L3T9 (250)-748-2134

TAIT, Angelynn "Lynn" (nee Montesano) February 1, 1947-June 29, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Angelynn "Lynn" Tait after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Mom was born February 1, 1947 in Prince Rupert, B.C to Michael and Amaranth Montesano. It was there that she first met Manfred Pabsdorf, (deceased), whom she married in 1963. From there her life took her to Victoria, Kelowna, Regina, and back to Vancouver Island. Wherever Mom made her home it was always warm, welcoming and open to family and friends. In 1996 she married her second husband, Gregory "Gig" John Tait, whom she just lost on May 15, 2019. Together they spent the remainder of their years in Duncan, B.C., enjoying camping, putting on events with the Defenders Motorcycle Club and the beloved company of family and friends. Mom will be remembered and loved by her three children with Manfred Pabsdorf, Rick (Tracy), Randy (Sue) and Jennifer, as well as her three stepchildren with Gregory Tait, Beverly (Bob), Serena (Jim) and Ian (Mel). Mom adored and cherished her grandchildren, Katherine, Brent, Trevor, Olivia, Abigail, Zachary, Tyler, Jordan, Lindsay, Aidan, Tennille, Brooklyn, Murray and Leland, who all miss Nana enormously. Also missing Mom greatly are her brother Mick (Ann) and their son, Galen as well as many, many cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her younger brother Colin as well as her second son, Ronnie. Mom will be remembered for her warm smile, big hugs and her welcoming home where the door was always open. Those who knew her, knew her love for cooking and entertaining. You never went home hungry after a visit with Mom! We would like to thank Dr. Rachel Martin for her care and compassion, not only to Mom, but to the family as well. We would also like to thank the nursing staff at Cowichan District Hospital for their gentle care of Mom during her last days. Please join our family as we not only celebrate the life of Angelynn "Lynn" Tait, but also that of Gregory "Gig" John Tait on Saturday, July 6th, 2019, 2:00 pm at First Memorial Church, 335 Brae Road, Duncan, B.C. Please wear bright colours! We know they are now together, dancing to their song, Could I have this dance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Society.







