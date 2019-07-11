Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angie Hok Hing Cheng Miao. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

MIAO, Angie Hok Hing Cheng Angie Hok Hing Cheng Miao passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital, BC at the age of 70. Angie was born and educated in Hong Kong where she worked as an office administrator. She met her husband Way in Toronto and immigrated to Canada in 1986 where she worked as a real estate agent. Angie enjoyed her leisure time outdoors learning to golf and fish. In 2016, Angie and Way moved to Victoria, BC to retire and be closer to family. In Victoria, Angie was able to pursue her lifelong dream of designing her own home by the water. Angie loved spending time hiking, traveling, reading, and being with family. Angie was predeceased by her parents Ying Wah and Po Yuk Cheng. Angie is survived by her loving husband Way, stepchildren Victoria (Kai) and Lawrence and grandchildren Philippa, Callum and Orla. She is also survived by her siblings Hok Cheung (Pi Yin), Billy (Constant), Ludwig, Josephine (Samuel) and Matilda (Andrew), brother-in-law Eddie (Ellen), and nephew and nieces Emmanuel, Joyce, Teresa, Melissa and Jessica. Her family would like to thank all the staff at the Victoria General Hospital for their compassionate care. Angie will be forever remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. A memorial service will be held on July 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at Royal Oak Burial Park Chapel, 4673 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at







