After a long battle with Cancer, Gus passed away on July 25th, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Phyllis, brothers, Malcolm and Bruce and sister in Law, Grace. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Brigit, son, Scott (Christyna), and love of his life, little grandson, Carson, brother Evan (Jan), nieces and nephews, special friend Jacquie (Milan), many relatives and longtime friends.



Gus was born in Victoria at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was raised in Esquimalt and attended Lampson Street Elementary. He then attended Esquimalt High and Victoria College where he was passionately involved with the basketball program. After High School, Gus moved to Vancouver to attend UBC and graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree. His first job was working for BMO for one year and then seven years as a ship broker for Cunningham Transport Ltd. This was followed by 20 years as a VP of Chartering and was a partner of Anglo-Canadian Shipping.



He lived in West Vancouver with his family, until his retirement at the age of 59. He and Brigit then moved to Salt Spring Island.



Gus had many hobbies and passions; fly fishing was the top of the list. He spent many an hour on the Skagit, the Cowichan, and on St Mary Lake; his beloved West highland terrier, Barley, always at his side. His favorite fishing spots were The Gold, Campbell River, and had a very memorable trip to the Bahamas to try his hand at bone fishing. His son, Scott, joined Gus on many fishing adventures. He was a member of the Royal Salt Spring Fly Fishing Club.



In addition to fishing, Gus was also a member of the Salt Spring Island Golf Club, where he spent many enjoyable hours. He also enjoyed traveling the world with his "Bride" of 40 years by his side.



He was an extremely dedicated collector of Native Salish Creels.



On Salt Spring, Gus had many great times partying with family and friends (always being the last one to leave) and swimming in the lake.



He volunteered many hours on the St. Mary Lake Water Management group.



After 13 wonderful years, Gus and Brigit relocated to Victoria. He continued to fly fish with the Victoria club, played bridge, and spent as much time with his grandson, who brought so much laughter and joy to his life, as he could. He enjoyed riding his bike and walking on Dallas Rd with Brigit. Gus loved spending time with his family and friends in Victoria.



Those who knew Gus, regardless of how long, know how much they will miss his kindness, his loyalty, his sense of humour and positive attitude to life in general.



The family would like to thank M.A.I.D. and the palliative home care team. A celebration of life will be postponed until it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Cancer Society can be made in his name.



