FORTUNE, Angus James (Jim) October 1, 1930 - February 28, 2020 Jim Fortune of Victoria, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28 after a long battle with diabetes and kidney disease. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Annie of 68 years and their first-born son Charlie. He leaves behind four children, son Steve (Bev) of Langley, son Vince of Sooke, daughter Gail of Victoria, son AI (Janet) of Parksville, four grandsons, Travis, Brandon, James, Daniel, brother / sister in-law John and Jean Abernathy of Nanaimo, sister-in-law Sheila Wowchuck of Provost Island, and many family and friends through out Canada. Jim was born in Westville, Nova Scotia and moved to Victoria after serving in the Canadian Heavy Artillery for 6 years. He then worked for the City of Victoria for thirty-five years before retiring. Jim loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. We would like to express our thanks and heart felt gratitude to Dr. Derrick Carroll, Dr. Caroline Stigant, The Renal Department of Royal Jubilee Hospital and South Island Nursing. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday March 7th at 1:00 pm., Church of Nazarene, 886 Craigflower Rd., Victoria, BC.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020