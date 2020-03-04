Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angus James (Jim) Fortune. View Sign Obituary

FORTUNE, Angus James (Jim) October 1, 1930 - February 28, 2020 Jim Fortune of Victoria, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28 after a long battle with diabetes and kidney disease. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Annie of 68 years and their first-born son Charlie. He leaves behind four children, son Steve (Bev) of Langley, son Vince of Sooke, daughter Gail of Victoria, son AI (Janet) of Parksville, four grandsons, Travis, Brandon, James, Daniel, brother / sister in-law John and Jean Abernathy of Nanaimo, sister-in-law Sheila Wowchuck of Provost Island, and many family and friends through out Canada. Jim was born in Westville, Nova Scotia and moved to Victoria after serving in the Canadian Heavy Artillery for 6 years. He then worked for the City of Victoria for thirty-five years before retiring. Jim loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. We would like to express our thanks and heart felt gratitude to Dr. Derrick Carroll, Dr. Caroline Stigant, The Renal Department of Royal Jubilee Hospital and South Island Nursing. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday March 7th at 1:00 pm., Church of Nazarene, 886 Craigflower Rd., Victoria, BC.





FORTUNE, Angus James (Jim) October 1, 1930 - February 28, 2020 Jim Fortune of Victoria, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28 after a long battle with diabetes and kidney disease. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Annie of 68 years and their first-born son Charlie. He leaves behind four children, son Steve (Bev) of Langley, son Vince of Sooke, daughter Gail of Victoria, son AI (Janet) of Parksville, four grandsons, Travis, Brandon, James, Daniel, brother / sister in-law John and Jean Abernathy of Nanaimo, sister-in-law Sheila Wowchuck of Provost Island, and many family and friends through out Canada. Jim was born in Westville, Nova Scotia and moved to Victoria after serving in the Canadian Heavy Artillery for 6 years. He then worked for the City of Victoria for thirty-five years before retiring. Jim loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. We would like to express our thanks and heart felt gratitude to Dr. Derrick Carroll, Dr. Caroline Stigant, The Renal Department of Royal Jubilee Hospital and South Island Nursing. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday March 7th at 1:00 pm., Church of Nazarene, 886 Craigflower Rd., Victoria, BC. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close