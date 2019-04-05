SCOTT, Angus McAlpine 1924 ~ 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Angus McAlpine Scott on March 27, 2019. He leaves behind his son Michael Scott (residing in the UK) and his daughters Jennifer (Keith) and Rebecca (Douglas) in BC. Also in the UK is his sister Betty Marshall and his two nephews Andrew (Rachel) and Robert (Dorcas), as well as his niece Heather. Angus was a wonderful grandfather to Kelly (Charles) and Sara (Jason) and great-grandfather to many beautiful children on both continents. Angus graduated from the University of Glasgow in 1956 after having seen late World War II and early peace-time service as a commissioned officer in the British Army. Following graduation he began a career in Occupational Medicine, entering at the forefront of this medical field. Angus was the Chief Medical Officer for Phillips, a multi-national company in the UK. After immigrating to Canada he held senior medical positions with CN, Air Canada, Stelco and the WCB. Upon retirement, Angus continued to remain engaged with breakthroughs in the medical field, and world events, both current and historical. A conversation with him was always stimulating and he remained razor-sharp until his very last day. Angus was predeceased by his wife Evelyn of 55 years who passed just 3 months ago. He missed her so much and it brings us comfort knowing that they are together once again. Heaven has gained the most frugal couple, and Dollarama and Value Village will never be the same! We love you Dad and Mum. "I am prepared to meet my Maker. Whether my Maker is prepared for the ordeal of meeting me is another matter" - Winston Churchill. A celebration of life will be held in the future to honour them both. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.
