BIRT, Anita On May 21, 2019, Anita Birt passed away peacefully in her sleep in her 97th year. Throughout her life, Anita fearlessly pursued adventure. She lived in the tropics of St. Vincent's as a child. During the war she crossed an ocean to live in Wales with her husband Bill. She brought her family back to Canada and raised them all over the country from Montreal, to Calgary and Toronto. She finally settled in Victoria, BC and pursued her passion for writing, becoming a published author of historical romance novels and non-fiction history. She was a lively debater with friends and family alike, a devoted patron of the arts and a lifetime student of history. She was devoted to her family and was a guiding light to them all. Pre-deceased by her beloved daughter Lesley and husband Bill. Anita is mourned by her son Martin (Alana). She was the beloved Grams to Taylor (Dave) and Fraser (Francesca) and devoted "Gma" to Melissa (Ron). She relished playtime with her great-grandkids, Caroline, Imogen, Willa, Henry and Margo. Anita is also fondly remembered by her many friends in Victoria, including members of her Romance Writers group. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Douglas Care for their outstanding care and kindness.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 25 to May 26, 2019

