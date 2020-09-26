GODIN, Anita (Robitaille) 1937 - 2020 'Death is a sadness in itself, but life, deprived of all its most beautiful assets is infinitely greater sadness' You have left us to be with dad, your parents, your brothers and sister where you finally found peace. Life continues but it will never be the same without you! Mom, please watch over us... It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anita Godin (Robitaille), on September 11, 2020, at the age of 83. Wife of late Augustin Godin and daughter of late Ferdinand Robitaille and late Cécilia Robitaille. Beloved mother of Lynda, Michel (Shelley Thompson), Donald, Ronald (Patricia Kovack) and Éric (Johanne Lemay). Grandmother of Luc, Evelyn, Alexander, Nicolas, Mathieux, Rose, Kyle, Luke, Cédric and great-grandmother of Victor, Roman, Ryley, Aiden, Jacob and Georgia. Survived by her brothers and sisters, Lucienne (Fernand Tourangeau), Gilles (late Aline Charbonneau), Jean-Robert (Estelle Lemay), Colette (Doug Harrington), François, Gérald, Larraine (Henri Roy), and many brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. Predeceased by brothers Gaston, Lucien, Daniel and sister Jeannine. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date, once her ashes are returned home to be reunited with dad. A heartfelt thank you to the Priory medical team that took the greatest care of her. We appreciate all their efforts to keep her safe and happy. A special thank you to Sandra Rowe (Admin. Team), Dr. Darcel - physician and Dr. Oates - psychiatrist, to all the wonderful nurses assigned to the Beachwood wing and to Dawn and Tia for giving us the zoom visits. Donations in Anita's memory may be made to the "Elder Care Foundation" for Priory (Hiscock and Heritage Woods) Long-Term Care, 567 Goldstream Avenue, Victoria, BC V9B 2W4 Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca