Passed away peacefully at the Trillium Lodge on February 28, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of many years William Dirk Kirkwood. Shirley is predeceased by her first husband Hugh John Tumilty, her father Stanley Gordon Hayhurst, her mother Mary Ann “Polly” Hayhurst and her brother John Stanley Hayhurst.



Shirley loved to travel with her first husband Hugh all over the world. She made the arrangements and travel plans for both and enjoyed every bit of it. Shirley married William in 2014 and did lots of travelling as well. They did many trips, especially driving the west coast of BC where she loved to see the snow-covered mountains.



Shirley worked at BC Coast Steamship in Victoria for many years as a stenographer.



Shirley was always happy with a big beautiful smile on her face. She was a very loving wife, good cook, liked good food and had a great sense of humour. Shirley loved watching wildlife and animals like cats, dogs, deer, bunnies and birds. She was a great ballroom dancer and liked to dine out. She was a sharp dresser and always wore a beautiful scarf all the time.



Special thanks to Dr. Ashraf El Karsh and “ALL” the wonderful nurses, care givers, activity personnel, physiotherapy, house keeping, kitchen staff for their excellent care of not only Shirley, but to all the residents of Trillium Lodge long term care where she spent almost 1 year and 6 months prior to her passing.



No service as per Shirley's request.

Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 7, 2020

