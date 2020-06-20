Anja Ester Brandau
BRANDAU, Anja Ester Anja Ester Brandau was born on February 26, 1933 in Savonranta, Finland. She passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on June 10, 2020. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Maria Happonen. She is survived by her loving son, Mauri. A private family Graveside Service was held at Royal Oak Burial Park. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
