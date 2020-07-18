ALLEN, Ann (Bunty) July 1, 1926 - July 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ann (Bunty) Allen on July 8, 2020. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband Michael in 2000 and is survived by family and friends both near and far. Ann was born in Victoria on July 1, 1926 to Angus and Nan McKay. She was a studious child and after graduating high school spent two years studying for her B.A. at Victoria College (later UVIC) at Craigdarroch Castle. She then went on to complete her first degree in economics at UBC. After completing her B.A., Ann continued her studies at UBC and achieved both a Bachelor and Master's Degree in Social Work. Over the next 10 years, Ann held positions as a social worker and counselor in Mental Health Services and Family and Child Welfare Services. Ann eventually went on to become Programme Director for the Child Welfare Division for the Province of B.C. Ann's accomplishments in this role were many including: planning, organizing and co-chairing the first two Foster Parent Conferences in B.C., which led to the establishment of the Foster Parent Association. Ann also developed the Group Home Programme in B.C. Ann's next appointment was as Director of Personnel Services, Department of Social Welfare for the province of B.C., and the two provincial psychiatric hospitals Riverview and Valleyview. Ann's final appointment was as Director of Personnel for the Liquor Distribution Branch. After retirement both Ann and Michael became involved with St. John Ambulance Service. Ann had a soft spot for this organization after being rescued as a child by one of its members from a near-drowning accident at Elk Lake. Ann was on the Victoria Branch Executive Committee. In 1998 she was promoted to the Rank of Officer of the Order of St. John and in 2001 was elevated to the rank of Commander of the Order of St. John. Ann and her husband Colonel Michael Allen had a long-standing relationship with the Canadian Scottish Regiment. Ann was also a dedicated member of the Union Club of B.C., the University Club of Victoria, and the Victoria College Craigdarroch Castle Alumnae Association. Ann was passionate about education. Scholarships and Bursaries in her name were presented to students in the School of Social Work at the University of Victoria. At the closing ceremonies of every school year, Ann presented the Grade 5 students of Glenlyon Norfolk School with the Michael & Ann Allen Book Prize. In 1993, in recognition of her dedication to mental health and child welfare, Ann received the Canada 125 Medal and in 2012 the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. She also was a finalist in 2003 for a Women of Distinction Award. Ann loved to drive and could often be seen around town in her Red Porsche 944, and later her little white Mercedes Benz. She loved a good dessert and frequented Murchie's regularly. She also enjoyed a good "happening" and would often host cocktail parties at her home. Ann enjoyed the arts. The Victoria Symphony was a favourite as was the Art Gallery of Victoria. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Veteran's Memorial Lodge at Broadmead: www.broadmeadcare.com.
