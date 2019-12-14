Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Charlwyn Downing. View Sign Obituary

Ann Charlwyn Downing of Victoria, BC, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. This ended her brave six-year battle with cancer. She was born in Toronto, Ontario on October 15, 1939, to the late Charlie and Winnifred Downing.



Charlwyn, the eldest of three girls, loved life and worked hard. She graduated from Wellesley School of Nursing (Toronto, Ontario) in 1961. Shortly after that, she moved to Victoria, BC, with her husband Ron and their first child. After the birth of their twin boys, Charlwyn's parents also moved to Victoria. Her parents were an integral part of her life; helping with the grandchildren and sharing her love of sailing. In 1987, after raising three children as a single mother, Charlwyn returned to the field of nursing. She worked in the Memorial Pavilion at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, lovingly renovated her beautiful home, and turned her yard into a garden paradise. She stayed closely involved in the lives of her three children; teaching them the value of hard work, to believe in themselves, and to always be kind. She also loved being a Grandmother and was thrilled to attend the graduation of her first grandchild. Charlwyn retired from nursing at 65. She enjoyed traveling, the arts, and spending time with family. When at home, she could be found working in her garden and chatting with neighbors.



She will be dearly missed by her surviving family: Pamela (Hans), Darryl (Catherine), Colin (Candi) and her five grandchildren; sisters Deanna (Rob) and Marymay (Chuck); her cousins, niece, and nephews. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.



A Memorial Service at St. Matthias Church (Victoria, BC) will be held on December 21, 2019, at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to: Victoria Hospitals Foundation, British Columbia's Children's Hospital Foundation, or BC Cancer Foundation.

Ann Charlwyn Downing of Victoria, BC, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. This ended her brave six-year battle with cancer. She was born in Toronto, Ontario on October 15, 1939, to the late Charlie and Winnifred Downing.Charlwyn, the eldest of three girls, loved life and worked hard. She graduated from Wellesley School of Nursing (Toronto, Ontario) in 1961. Shortly after that, she moved to Victoria, BC, with her husband Ron and their first child. After the birth of their twin boys, Charlwyn's parents also moved to Victoria. Her parents were an integral part of her life; helping with the grandchildren and sharing her love of sailing. In 1987, after raising three children as a single mother, Charlwyn returned to the field of nursing. She worked in the Memorial Pavilion at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, lovingly renovated her beautiful home, and turned her yard into a garden paradise. She stayed closely involved in the lives of her three children; teaching them the value of hard work, to believe in themselves, and to always be kind. She also loved being a Grandmother and was thrilled to attend the graduation of her first grandchild. Charlwyn retired from nursing at 65. She enjoyed traveling, the arts, and spending time with family. When at home, she could be found working in her garden and chatting with neighbors.She will be dearly missed by her surviving family: Pamela (Hans), Darryl (Catherine), Colin (Candi) and her five grandchildren; sisters Deanna (Rob) and Marymay (Chuck); her cousins, niece, and nephews. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.A Memorial Service at St. Matthias Church (Victoria, BC) will be held on December 21, 2019, at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to: Victoria Hospitals Foundation, British Columbia's Children's Hospital Foundation, or BC Cancer Foundation. Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close