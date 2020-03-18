EHRCKE, Ann October 22, 1947 - March 16, 2020 Ann passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She will be missed by her husband, Michael Levy, her daughter Tara Ehrcke, her son-in-law Patrick Schreck, her granddaughter Sam Connolly, her sister-in-law Rhea Oelbaum, and her many friends. She was predeceased by her brother Stuart Oelbaum, and her parents Mady and Jerry Oelbaum. Ann was born in New York, and moved to Canada in 1968. She lived for many years in Victoria, before moving with her husband to Vancouver. Ann graduated from UVic Law School, and received a Master of Law degree from the London School of Economics. She was appointed as a Provincial Court Judge in 1994, and served in that capacity in Victoria, and later in Vancouver. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing bridge, her art and her garden. Her family and close friends are devastated by this loss. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation may be made to your local foodbank.





