Mom passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on March 30, 2019 at the age of 89 with her two daughters by her side.



Born in Rabbit Lake, Saskatchewan, Mom grew up in Vernon, BC then moved to Vancouver, BC in the late 1940s to attend business college where she eventually met and married our father, Barry Jackson, and settled in West Vancouver. After building Barry Jackson Insurance Adjustors to encompass various offices in the province, our family relocated to Penticton, BC in 1967 where Mom harvested the fruits of our 17-acre orchard. In 1971, Mom moved to Victoria with her two daughters where she spent her remaining years, living in a home next-door to, and built by her parents. Following the passing of her father in 1978, Mom's mother moved in with her and they spent 14 happy years gardening, knitting, traveling and cooking together.



As a stay-at-home mom, Ann devoted her life to her two daughters until she returned to work in the mid-1970s as a clerk with Pemberton Holmes, followed by security work at the Royal BC Museum, finally retiring as a bookkeeper for Frank L. Bott & Co. Mom then joined the CNIB where she volunteered as President of the White Cane Club for many years. Mom was also a fifty+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.



Mom brought her lifelong drive and high standards to everything she accomplished. She will be fondly remembered for her many creative skills (calligraphy, flower arranging, scrapbooking, knitting, crochet), gourmet meals, and love of everything orange. Mom absolutely loved being in her home and managed her own financial affairs with a vengeance until her passing.



Mom is predeceased by her parents, John and Katerina Krilow and her sister, Pauline Specht; her former husband, Barry Jackson and their two infant sons. She is survived by two daughters, Christine Jackson (Forrest Miller) and Barbara Hudson (Reid); her beloved brother, William Krilow of Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia; the three joys in her life, her grandchildren, Sarah Hudson (Dylan Taylor), Lindsey Miller and Jeffrey Miller, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Our family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Miles and Debbie Middleton, the staff at Glengarry Lodge (Chandler Unit), Gabriela Bloss (Community Health Services), and the Beacon Home Support team for their compassionate and outstanding care.



In keeping with Mom's wishes, there will be no service. Flowers or donations are respectfully declined.



"Her weary hours and days of pain



and troubled nights are past.



And in our aching hearts we know



she has found sweet peace at last."

