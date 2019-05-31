Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Joan MATVENKO. View Sign Obituary

MATVENKO, Ann Joan (nee Lacey) With great sadness, Joan's family announces her passing on April 12, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Joan was born on May 13, 1931 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto, Ontario. Her parents were Leah O'Brien and Ernest Lacey. Joan will be deeply missed by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Jack Matvenko; her children, Lynne-Mari, Brian and grandchildren, Rae and Ben. Joan's early years were spent in the St. Patrick/St. Michaels' area of Toronto. Later, she was taken in by the Sisters of Pensionnat Notre-Dame de Lourdes, a French Convent in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, where she lived and attended High School. Joan entered St. Michael's School of Nursing and graduated as a R.N. in 1953. She worked as a Specialized Nurse at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto where she met a junior intern, Jack. They married at the Metropolitan United Church adjacent to St. Michael's in 1955. That same year, the couple moved to Vancouver, BC, where Joan nursed at Shaughnessy Hospital and Jack took additional medical training. In 1956, the family moved to Burns Lake, B.C., when Jack opened a General Practice. Joan was involved in Kinettes, singing, curling and obtained a Dominion Silver Shield in shooting, while raising a young family. In 1965, Jack decided to specialize, and the family moved to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and after completion in 1969, they moved to Victoria BC. Joan enjoyed gourmet cooking, reading, working in Jack's office, walking their black lab, Hawkeye and spending time at Honeymoon Bay, B.C. Lovingly raising her children and making a home for her family was Joan's priority. The family thanks Dr. Ireland, Dr. Nero and Dr. Antonsen for their care of Joan over the years and the Doctors, Nurses, Health Care Workers at RJH and Beacon Hill Villa, where she spent her last few years. Friends and family of Jack and Joan are invited to a Celebration of her life, to be held at the Victoria Golf Club, 1110 Beach Drive, on Friday, June 21st, 2019 between 1:30 and 4:00pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at







