Ann died peacefully at the age of 94 on June 1st, 2019 at the Sunrise Senior Living Centre in Victoria, BC.



Ann was the devoted wife of George Hugh Nation who predeceased her in 2017 and mother to Maddie Goolden (Robin), Chris Nation (Betty), Ted Nation (Susie) and Andrew Nation (Wendy); grandmother to Oliver Goolden, Rachel Goolden, Jill Morgan, Katie Nation, Vanessa Nation, Sarah Nation, Thomas Nation, Matthew Nation and Sophie Nation; great-grandmother to Eva, Grace, Elisabeth Goolden and Bowie Morgan. Ann also leaves behind many other loving family members including Coley Ayer, sister Gill Nelles and niece Hilary West.



Born in 1924 in London England to Captain Massy Goolden and Alix Goolden, Ann was the second child and sister to Mary Henderson and Gill Nelles. Ann attended Crofton House School in Vancouver before going to boarding school in England with her sisters at the Belstead School in Suffolk. She then returned to Canada and completed her education at Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's School in Montreal.



With the outbreak of WWII, Ann followed her family's naval tradition and entered the WREN's after first working in civil service where she served with distinction in communications.



Following the war, Ann was introduced to George Nation by her friend and future sister-in-law Barbara Nation on a weekend at George's farm near Duncan, BC.



George was smitten and proposed almost immediately but Ann put him off until November, 1947 when they were married and settled down to start a family on the farm.



The farm was not a success, so George and Ann moved to Elk Lake outside Victoria where George began his career in the investment business and Ann settled into the arduous task of raising four children. Ann was a wonderful mother, always thoughtful and caring with a great sense of humour that provided a softer side to her husband's often strict views on how to bring up children.



George and Ann's life together took them to Duncan, Victoria, Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and finally to a very happy retirement in Victoria. Ann shared George's passion for gardening and together they created wonderful gardens at their homes in Knowlton, QC and later in Victoria, BC. George was interested in the science of gardening while Ann always made sure the presentation was colourful and pleasing to the eye.



Ann launched a Musical Garden Tour to raise funds for the Victoria Conservatory of Music that her mother Alix had helped found. The tour was a huge success and runs to this day. Ann also served on the Boards of the Conservatory and the MacPherson Foundation in Victoria. Ann and her husband George were very generous lifelong financial supporters of the Conservatory and other Victoria charities.



Special thanks to the wonderful carers at Sunrise who looked after Ann, while she struggled with dementia during the last years of her life. At Ann's request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Victoria Conservatory of Music would be gratefully received.

