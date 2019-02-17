"A heart as big as all outdoors" - a phrase she often used for others but which perfectly sums up our Ann. She was a consummate encourager, champion and supporter. Family was everything to her, and she was everything to her family. She is survived and greatly missed by her husband, Henry Reiswig, and their three children: Jennifer, Penelope and Amy (Jacob Derksen).
|
The family sends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their kind and gentle care.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 17, 2019