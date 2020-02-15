MACHIN, Ann Margaret July 2, 1940 - January 11, 2020 Ann died peacefully at home with progressive supranuclear palsy, which she bore cheerfully and patiently. She was born in Widnes, UK, the only child of Reg and Margaret (nee McInlay) Hailes. She leaves her husband of 55 years, Geoff, and our family, sons Peter and Tim (Sarah Gale), and grandsons Joey and Charlie, as well as a wide circle of friends. She graduated in biochemistry from the University of Oxford in 1963, and worked as a biochemist and cytogeneticist. The family immigrated to Canada in 1976, living and working in Calgary, Victoria, Edmonton and also northern California. Extensive travel followed retirement in 2003. Always positive and capable, Ann volunteered in many altruistic roles. The family is deeply grateful for the help and support of friends and services, including Sophia & Holly (Serenity), Willis (Everfitt), Mary B, Karen V, David W, Kerry F and the tender care of Drs Saleena Djearam and Parbeen Pathak. There will be a celebration of Ann's life at St John the Divine Anglican Church on Tuesday, February 18 at 3 pm.





