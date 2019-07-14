Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Michele Lopeter. View Sign Obituary

LOPETER, Ann Michele (nee Curran) Ann was born on March 23rd, 1957 in Victoria, BC. She attended St. Patrick´s and Oak Bay High School. Graduating early, she started working in accounting and continued in finance her entire career, holding many executive positions in the Large family companies. As an adult she achieved a degree in Commerce and her CGA designation with honours. Additionally, Ann was a founder of Lopeter Trucking, building a successful business together with her husband Doug. Ann was a loving and supportive mother to Michele and Louise (Steffen Richter). She was a proud grandmother to Stacy and was looking forward to meeting her newborn grandson, Leo. Ann enjoyed sewing and weekends at the family cabin. Later in life she took up golfing, painting, and travelling internationally. After showing amazing strength and courage, Ann succumbed to cancer on July 2nd, 2019. Ann is predeceased by Doug, her father George and her brother Greg. She is survived by her mother Gladys, father-in-law Richard and nine siblings. She will be missed by her entire family, countless friends and forever remembered as an extremely loyal, wise, capable, talented and special friend to so many over so many years. A celebration of life will be held on July 20th from 3-5pm at the Windsor Pavilion in Oak Bay. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BC Cancer Association.





