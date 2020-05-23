Ann Moore
MOORE, Ann May 2, 1923 - May 13, 2020 Ann died peacefully last week, survived by her daughters Karen Edwards and Linda Moore (Brian), grandchildren Louise (Mark), Pauline, Adrianna and Andrew (Krystal), and great-grandchildren Ellie, Arlo, Willow and Skyler. Her beloved husband of 70 years, Boyd, died in 2014. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ann will be remembered for her compassion and generosity, her steadfastness and her fortitude. She spent many decades volunteering in her communities and enjoyed the companionship of fellow seamstresses, quilters, bridge players, gym goers, neighbours and friends over the years. Mom will be remembered with love for a good life, well lived. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
